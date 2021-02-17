Helsingin Blockchain Centerin ja Dubain Blockchain Centerin välille on solmittu merkittävä yhteistyösopimus 5.2.2021.

Helsingin Blockchain Center ja Dubai Blockchain Center ovat allekirjoittaneet yhteistyösopimuksen perjantaina 5. helmikuuta 2021. Sopimus solmittiin kahden innovaatiokeskuksen yhteistyön edistämiseksi niin suomessa kuin Yhdistyneissä Arabiemiirikunnissakin.

This collaboration will help to nourish innovation in Blockchain and Cybersecurity in their respective jurisdictions, support startups to achieve their goals and get introduced to new ideas and people in the space. The agreement will also encourage both sides to collaborate in content production and participate in each other’s events, hackathons, and other activities.

In Finland, the focus in 2021 will be on virtual events. Three online editions of the Blockchain Summit Helsinki will be held, in addition to smaller meetups organized by the Blockchain Forum’s Working Groups. There are currently five such Working Groups: Business Applications, Ethereum, Hyperledger, Law, and Research/Education/Standards. In Dubai, the main event of the year will be the Future Blockchain Summit, one of the biggest blockchain events in the Middle East, on October 17-21 2021. The year marks also the introduction of a new exhibition that will be held alongside the Future Blockchain Summit, the Fintech Surge. It is a first of its kind Financial technology exhibition and conference.

“The UAE, especially Dubai, is at the forefront of this technology, so I am very happy to have Helsinki, my hometown, in such a collaboration agreement. With it, we can start to look into the future and do this important work together”, said Anita Kalergis, the Helsinki Blockchain Center’s Ambassador to Dubai. “This agreement will help us bring more talent, innovations and ideas from Scandinavia to Dubai and help us connect the startup ecosystems in both Helsinki and Dubai. One of our goals is cross visibility of projects in both cities. We also want our startups to expand their projects and target new markets in Scandinavian countries”, said Dubai Blockchain Center’s CEO Dr. Marwan Alzarouni.

“As both Helsinki and Dubai are future-oriented, we have a similar emphasis on connectivity and the use of technology to improve people’s lives. We believe that the cooperation between the two Centers can lead to the exchange of experiences and new ideas regarding digitalization processes, having Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies as a key component in the strategy of development of smart cities”, added Jamile Hamideh, Chairman of the Board of the Blockchain Forum Finland. The centers first worked together during the Future Blockchain Summit held in Dubai in person in December 2020 where they showcased Crypto Artist VESA present his art during the event.

Markus Lehtonen, the CEO of the Helsinki Blockchain Center, is confident that the partnership with Dubai is the first of many for Helsinki. “This is one of the leading Blockchain Centers in the world, and our aim is to collaborate with Dubai and Amsterdam in the development of Best Practices in Blockchain. In the future, we also plan to have sibling cities London and New York as co-operation partners", he stated.