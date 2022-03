Helsingin hallinto-oikeudelta Traficomin päätöksen täytäntöönpanon keskeytys – DNA:n sopimustiedon tarkastuspalvelu huomioi jatkossakin asiakkaiden tietosuojan

Pelaajat.com and DNA continue their strong cooperation this year 22.2.2022 12:00:00 EET | Press release

The collaboration between DNA and Pelaajat.com, which started in 2020, will continue this year. The collaboration has so far provided players and the Finnish e-sports community with high-quality connections, versatile content and open tournaments, such as the DNA Summer Cup CS:GO tournament held last summer. The purpose of the collaboration is to produce a wide range of new content and useful information for players and those interested in games.