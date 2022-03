Helsingin kansainvälinen koulu laajentaa toimintaansa

Proposals selected for the second phase of the Makasiiniranta competition 17.3.2022 08:23:51 EET | Press release

The jury has selected four entries for the second phase of the international quality and concept competition for the Makasiiniranta area at the South Harbour: Ahti, Boardwalk, Makasiinipromenadi and Saaret. Based on feedback from the jury, competitors can improve their proposals – the developed proposals will be put on display in July.