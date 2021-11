Helsingin kaupungin liikuntajaoston päätöstiedote 2.11.2021

New public artworks completed around Helsinki 2.11.2021 11:04:23 EET | Press release

Six new artworks implemented with the percent for art principle were completed around the city, in various facilities used by Helsinki residents of different ages. Three new daycare centres have received works by Leena Kangaskoski, Ninni Luhtasaari and Maija Luutonen. Works by Petri Ala-Maunus and Jaakko Leeve were completed in school buildings. Works by Jenni Rope were presented in the renovated Myllypuro senior centre.