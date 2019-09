Helsingin kaupunginmuseo kerää aineistoa 2000-luvun DIY-musiikkiskenejä esittelevään näyttelyyn

New urban event venue Tiivistämö to open in Suvilahti 2.9.2019 06:00:00 EEST | Press release

Tiivistämö is a place that offers inspiring cultural and artistic experiences, as well as the opportunity to organise events in high-quality and adaptable settings. Consequently, the autumn programme will feature events such as concerts, clubs, dance events and small-scale festivals. Yung Gravy, whose popularity is on a rising trajectory, will perform at Tiivistämö in November, marking the American rapper’s first performance in Finland.