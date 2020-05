Helsingin kulttuuri ja vapaa-aika työllistää jälleen satoja kesätyöntekijöitä

Helsinki City Museum documents everyday life under lockdown 29.4.2020 12:15:29 EEST | Press release

The coronavirus crisis that assailed the world in the spring of 2020 will be remembered for disrupting our daily routines in many ways. The Helsinki City Museum continues its mission to document the everyday life of Helsinki and its residents, even during this exceptional time. In their analysis of this historic turning point, museum staff will concentrate on Helsinki’s outreach to self-isolating seniors and changes to the daily work of the City of Helsinki’s over 40,000 employees.