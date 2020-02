Helsingin kulttuurikeskuksissa vieraili vuonna 2019 lähes 900 000 kävijää

Oodi took Helsinki libraries to new heights in 2019 5.2.2020 07:58:00 EET | Press release

The first full year of operation of the City of Helsinki Central Library Oodi surpassed all expectations. A total of 3.1 million visits were made to Oodi in 2019. Other libraries in Helsinki also hit record numbers. The total number of visits to all libraries in Helsinki reached a whopping 9 million. This meant a nearly 40 per cent increase from the previous year.