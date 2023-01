Helsingin Messukeskuksen ja Ammattiopisto Liven yhteistyö harjaannuttaa opiskelijoita työelämään

Educa 2023 brings the Finnish teaching and education sector together at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre 17.1.2023 15:16:54 EET | Press release

Educa, Finland's leading event in the teaching and education sector, will be held at Messukeskus in Helsinki from 27 to 28 January 2023. The event will include a programme for international visitors, presenting the Finnish education sector from various perspectives.