Helsingin Messukeskus ja Suomen UNICEF jatkavat yhteistyötään

Cyber Security Nordic 2022 14.3.2022

The event will delve into all aspects of cyber security – from politics to economy, and from recent developments to the future of cyber security. Two topic panel discussions take place on the event among seven keynotes. Cyber Security Nordic is held at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre 12–13 May 2022.