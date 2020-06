Helsingin nisäkäslajimäärä kasvanut

Italian Lasa marble being proposed as the new facade cladding for Finlandia Hall 8.6.2020 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

White marble from the Lasa area in Italy is being proposed as the new facade cladding for Finlandia Hall. The material has been found to best meet the requirements set for the facade in terms of aesthetic and technical properties when considered from the perspectives of both building protection and technical durability.