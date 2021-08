Helsingin Uiva venenäyttely 2021 on peruttu

Covid-safe boat test runs in Lauttasaari, Helsinki 11.6.2021 09:45:00 EEST | Press release

The Suomiveneilee.fi (“Finland goes boating”) boat testing days, held for the third time at last weekend in Lauttasaari, Helsinki, provided safe test runs for both experienced and new boaters. The popularity of boating is at record highs and the sun was shining on boaters in the waters of Lauttasaari.