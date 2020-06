Helsingin Uiva venenäyttely esittelee veneitä ja vesielämää Lauttasaaressa elokuussa

Another successful demo event for boats in Helsinki, Finland 16.6.2020 11:35:14 EEST | Press release

The second annual Suomiveneilee.fi (“Finland goes boating”) demo event for boats was held 5–6 June in Lauttasaari, Helsinki. The growing popularity of boating this spring was clearly visible, and among the visitors were both those who were getting acquainted with boating for the first time and especially those who were planning to buy a boat right now.