Helsingin Uivan venenäyttelyn kävijämäärä kasvoi yli 14 %

The number of visitors to the Helsinki Uiva boat show up by more than 14% 26.8.2022 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

Last weekend's Helsinki Boat-Afloat show attracted a top audience in hot weather to the marina. More than 12,100 visitors interested in boats, boating equipment and services visited the show during four days. More than 250 boats were on display at the event, and all the accessories and services of the boating industry were comprehensively presented on the sold-out land area of about two hectares.