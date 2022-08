Helsingin uivassa venenäyttelyssä esillä 250 venettä

250 boats on display at the Helsinki Boat-Afloat show 12.8.2022 10:04:33 EEST | Press release

The popularity of boating has risen to a record high, and this can also be seen in Helsinki Boat-Afloat show: in the area of HSK yacht club harbour in Lauttasaari, the docks will be full of big and small boats next week. After a one-year break, the Uiva Flytande boat show will be held again from 18 to 21. August 2022.