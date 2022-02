Helsingin Yleiskaavaa 2016 täydennetään neljällä osayleiskaavalla

Helsinki City Plan 2016 supplemented with four local master plans 1.2.2022 10:57:04 EET | Press release

The City Plan 2016 guides land use and traffic planning in Helsinki. Helsinki will be developed as a rail network city, and the inner city will be expanded. Significant new land use is planned in the surroundings of motorway areas, station areas, rail traffic hubs and the existing and future major rail traffic stops. Up to 45 per cent of new residential buildings will be complementary construction in existing residential areas.