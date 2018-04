Helsingin yliopiston ylioppilaskunta: Havis Amandan lakituksessa juhlitaan 150-vuotiasta ylioppilaskuntaa

Student Union of the University of Helsinki: The 150-year-old Student Union celebrated at the Crowning of Havis Amanda 24.4.2018 16:13 | Tiedote

Manta will be crowned at the Market Square in Helsinki on May Day Eve. The annual event attracts around 50 000-80 000 people to the Market Square. This year’s crowning has been expanded into a two-hour public event to mark HYY’s 150th Anniversary.