Helsinki Design Week 2023: Tulikivi esittelee uuden sukupolven kiuaskonseptin ja innovatiivisen kiuasohjaimen Merikorttelissa

The enrichment tests of the Suomussalmi talc project and the preliminary design of the concentrator have been completed 20.6.2023 13:00:00 EEST | Press release

TULIKIVI CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 20 JUNE 2023 AT 1 PM In the winter of 2022-2023 and spring 2023, Tulikivi has progressed in the prefeasibility study of the Suomussalmi talc project, the aim of which is to refine the project's financial profitability, environmental and both mining and process technical plans for industrial operations. The company's goal is to draw up technical plans and apply for the permits required by the operation for a mine and concentrator producing carbon-neutral and traceable talc.