Helsinki partneriksi uuteen Radical Health Festival Helsinki 2023 -tapahtumaan

Helsinki to become a partner in the new Radical Health Festival Helsinki 2023 24.1.2023 17:46:23 EET | Press release

Helsinki strengthens its position as a city promoting health innovation by participating as a partner in the Radical Health Festival Helsinki, to be held in Helsinki in June. The Radical Health Festival Helsinki is a new European health festival to be held at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre (Messukeskus) from 12 to 15 June 2023.