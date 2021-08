Helsinki puhuu 25.-26.8. Espan lavalla – teemoina Itämeri, kulttuuri ja hyvä elämä

Come Back as a Flower exhibition is weaving around the pieces of Ana Mendieta’s Silueta series 16.8.2021 09:10:44 EEST | Press release

Come Back as a Flower is a group exhibition weaving delicately around the Silueta series (1973–1977) by Ana Mendieta, held in HAM’s collections. The exhibition creates subtle dialogue between Mendieta’s series and the other pieces in the exhibition, suggesting loose connections and approaches between them. Above all, the exhibition is a space for different forms of sensing, providing visitors with a space for being and thinking.