Helsinki puhuu kolme päivää Espalla 25.-27.8.

The new Harrastuspassi mobile application will make it easy for young people to find new hobbies 20.8.2020 12:19:29 EEST | Press release

Harrastuspassi is a new mobile application for young people in grades 7–9, which aims to increase young people’s opportunities to easily try different hobbies and find a hobby that suits them. At the same time, Harrastuspassi helps hobby organisers reach young people better than before. Harrastuspassi includes a wide range of activities from culture to exercise all around Helsinki. The application will become available to Helsinki’s pupils in grades 7–9 in August 2020.