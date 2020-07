Helsinki testaa e-ennakkolippuja Kumpulan maauimalassa ja HAM Helsingin taidemuseossa

A bike messenger from Kallio Library will be making exercise equipment home deliveries starting from 8 July 6.7.2020 11:28:00 EEST | Press release

Helsinki City Library is implementing a summer campaign, in which a bike messenger will be delivering exercise equipment borrowed from the library home to people at highest risk from coronavirus. Customers may borrow pedometers, dumbbells, ankle weights, walking poles, press-up handles, pilates balls, balance pads, and exercise and resistance bands. The bike messenger service is available 8 July–28 August.