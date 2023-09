Helsinki-Vantaan kiitotie 2:n remontin ensimmäinen vaihe päättyy 15.9.2023 – lentokoneiden laskeutumissuunnat palautuvat normaaliin

Finavia's development programme at Helsinki Airport close to the finishing line: the new centralised baggage claim hall has now been completed 22.8.2023 09:05:40 EEST | Press release

As part of the 10-year development programme of Helsinki Airport that ends in the autumn of 2023, airport company Finavia has completed the modernisation of baggage logistics to make travelling smoother. Both the outbound and inbound baggage systems, equipment and new facilities have all been completed.