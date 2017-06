Hemvården i Esbo testar nya former att ta sig fram

Sarah Morris’ exhibition opens alongside Ernst Mether-Borgström’s 100th anniversary exhibition 20.6.2017 10:00 | Tiedote

On 21 June 2017, two exhibitions open at EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art, bridging two artistic periods, modernism and contemporary art. The larger of the two exhibitions, Ernst Mether-Borgström’s (1917–1996) 100th anniversary exhibition, is a continuation of a series of exhibitions at EMMA introducing the leading names of Finnish modernism.