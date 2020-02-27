Herttoniemi Library and Hertsi youth centre soon on the same frequency in local service centre Hertsi
Library and youth services in southeast Helsinki are currently undergoing a renewal as Herttoniemi Library and the youth centres of Kettutie and Herttoniemenranta move into the local service centre Hertsi. The library and Hertsi youth centre will open in the new premises on 19 March 2020, and the old premises have already closed their doors.
The opening of the new premises will be celebrated on 19 March from 10 am to 8.30 pm. The varied opening programme will include children’s music by Wimmaralli, literary portraits by the young authors of KirjaKallio, performances by young artists, improvisational theatre by Tarinataikurit and a light installation, among other things. The celebration will culminate in a Cavallini & Shrty rap concert. At 4.30 pm, Deputy Mayor Nasima Razmyar will give a welcoming address. Sari Granö, Manager of the Herttoniemi Youth Work Unit, and Anne Mankki, Chief Librarian at Herttoniemi Library, will discuss the topic ‘managing library and youth services on the same frequency.’
The location of the local service centre Hertsi next to Herttoniemi metro station is excellent. Herttoniemi Library and Hertsi youth centre will be easily accessible and have extensive opening hours. The library will be open Mon–Thu 8 am–9 pm, Fri 8 am–8 pm, Sat 8 am–8 pm and Sun 12 noon–6 pm. On weekday and Saturday evenings and Sundays, the library will be self-service, meaning that the library can be accessed independently using the library card Mon–Thu 8–9 pm, Fri–Sat 4–8 pm and Sun 12 noon–6 pm. Hertsi youth centre will be open Mon–Thu 10 am–9 pm, Fri 10 am–10 pm, Sat 3–10 pm and Sun 2–9 pm.
The combination of a library and a youth centre in the same space has not been done before in Helsinki. There are already buildings with a library and a youth centre under one roof, such as Maunula House, Stoa, Kanneltalo and Shopping Centre Saari in Laajasalo, but the functions have never been combined in exactly the same space before.
‘Young people have had a significant influence on the activities and opening hours of Hertsi youth centre through the Ruuti Budget. The opening hours are extensive and the youth centre is open every day. Young people will also be involved in creating an art wall into the lounge and will serve as peer instructors, assistant instructors and studio masters in the youth centre. We will also get the café space that young people have long hoped for when the Hertsi one euro café opens for young people in autumn 2020,’ says Sari Granö, Manager of the Herttoniemi Youth Work Unit.
‘Ideally, the front door will open frequently and the residents will adopt the library as their own. One will be making discoveries in the material display area, another will be flipping through an issue of Helsingin Sanomat in the newspaper area and a third will be reading in the Satukattila fairytale pot among giant potatoes. Everyone will find their own thing within the space,’ says Chief Librarian Anne Mankki.
The interior design of Herttoniemi Library and Hertsi youth centre is the work of Rune & Berg Design. The facilities are colourful and attractively cheerful. The new facilities have fewer square metres than the former, but special attention has been paid to their multifunctionality and comfort.
Keywords
Contacts
Further information
Anne Mankki
Chief Librarian
City of Helsinki / Culture and Leisure Division / Helsinki City Library / Herttoniemi, Roihuvuori and Laajasalo Libraries
+358 (0)50 5615320, anne.mankki@hel.fi
Sari Granö
Manager
City of Helsinki / Culture and Leisure Division / Youth Services / Herttoniemi Youth Work Unit
+358 (0)41 5121724, sari.grano@hel.fi
Images
Links
About Helsingin kaupunki, kulttuurin ja vapaa-ajan toimiala
https://www.hel.fi/kulttuurin-ja-vapaa-ajan-toimiala/fi/
Helsinki on elämyksellinen ja vetovoimainen kaupunki täynnä tekemistä ja osallistumisen mahdollisuuksia. Kulttuurin ja vapaa-ajan toimiala tarjoaa kaupungin asukkaille ja vierailijoille vuodessa yli 20 miljoonaa kokemusta – taidetta, tapahtumia, kursseja, harrastuksia, tiloja, ulkoilualueita ja palveluja liikkumiseen sekä tukea kulttuurille ja kansalaistoiminnalle.
Kulttuurin ja vapaa-ajan toimiala muodostuu viidestä palvelukokonaisuudesta: kirjasto, kulttuuri, liikunta, nuoriso ja hallinto. Toimialan 1 800 työntekijää ylläpitää ja parantaa helsinkiläisten mahdollisuuksia hyvään elämään ja aktiiviseen kansalaisuuteen. Helsingissä on helppoa ja houkuttelevaa lähteä liikkeelle. Joka päivä.
Herttoniemen kirjasto ja Hertsin nuorisotila pian samalla taajuudella lähipalvelukeskus Hertsissä27.2.2020 08:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Kaakkois-Helsingin kirjasto- ja nuorisopalveluissa tapahtuu parhaillaan uudistumista, kun Herttoniemen kirjasto sekä Kettutien ja Herttoniemenrannan nuorisotalot tekevät muuttoa lähipalvelukeskus Hertsiin. Kirjasto ja Hertsin nuorisotila avataan uusissa tiloissa 19.3.2020 ja toiminta vanhoissa tiloissa on päättynyt.
Hertonäs bibliotek och ungdomsgården Hertsi snart under samma tak i närservicecentret Hertsi27.2.2020 07:59:00 EET | Tiedote
Biblioteks – och ungdomstjänsterna i sydöstra Helsingfors förnyas då Hertonäs bibliotek och ungdomsgårdarna vid Rävvägen och Hertonäs strand flyttar in i samma lokaler i närservicecentret Hertsi. 19.3.2020 öppnas biblioteket och ungdomsgården Hertsi i de nya lokalerna och verksamheten i de gamla lokalerna avslutas.
Tiedote/kutsu. Pilvien paino kertoo kahden kirjailijan surullisesta kohtalosta nukketeatterin keinoin – vain aikuisille!26.2.2020 14:52:33 EET | Tiedote
TeatteriQo tuo ensi-iltaesityksensä Pilvien paino Caisaan keskiviikkona 25.3.2020. Nykynukketeatterinäytelmä kertoo Elvi Sinervosta ja Irène Némirovskysta, kahdesta kirjailijasta, jotka jäivät Euroopan historian vyöryjen alle. Esityksiä myös 26.–28.3.
Kuuden naisen superbändi Artemis esiintyy Savoy-teatterissa lokakuussa 202026.2.2020 09:21:19 EET | Tiedote
Kanadasta, Yhdysvalloista, Japanista ja Israelista kotoisin olevista huippusoittajista koostuva jazzyhtye julkaisee debyyttialbuminsa legendaarisella Blue Note -levymerkillä myöhemmin tänä vuonna. Savoy-teatterin konsertin liput tulevat myyntiin torstaina 27.2.
Bulletin/invitation. You are invited to take a journey and step by step to meet your fears! “Schrik – Invisible fears” in Annantalo 13 to 18 March 202026.2.2020 08:03:00 EET | Press release
The Belgian company Les Zerkiens will build their Schrik – Invisible Fears world in Annantalo Arts Centre in Helsinki for the Bravo! Festival. “Schrik” is a project where the public, alternating between actor and spectator, explores a trail of exhibitions and of playful, tactile, sound & light installations.
Tiedote/kutsu. Tervetuloa askel askeleelta pelkojamme päin! ”Schrik – pelottaako?” Annantalossa 13.–18.3.202026.2.2020 08:01:00 EET | Tiedote
Belgialaisen Les Zerkiens -ryhmän vierailu Bravo! -festivaalin aikana tuo Annantaloon viikoksi Schrik-maailman, joka koostuu näyttelystä, osallistavasta installaatiosta, työpajoista ja esityksistä. Kävijät ovat välillä katsojia, toimijoita ja kokeilijoita, ja he jatkavat matkaa monta elämystä rikkaampina.
