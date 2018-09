Hervannan testiverkko kutsuu kokeilijoita

Micro-component and consumer electronics provider AAC Technologies opens new R&D center in Tampere, Finland 18.9.2018 14:57 | Tiedote

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (AAC), a global leading supplier of integrated micro-component solutions for communication, consumer electronics and automotive markets, announces the opening of a research and development center in Tampere. The company plans to increase its headcount up to 100 employees over the next three years.