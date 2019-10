Hiedanrannan startup-tapahtuma tuo startup-sijoittajat Tampereelle

Rapid Tampere speeds up joint industrial innovations 25.9.2019 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

Sandvik, Kalmar, Caruna and Valmet, all high-class international industrial companies, have joined Rapid Tampere, the first collaboration accelerator in Tampere Region, Finland. A global search for top high-tech collaborators to spar these companies towards progress has started. The powerful ecosystem of mobile machinery and process machinery located in the area, is an ideal growth medium for the accelerator and will attract the best international players.