H.I.G. Capital Acquires a Majority Stake in Santa Lucia Pharma Apps
5.7.2017 21:17 | Business Wire
H.I.G. Europe (“H.I.G.”), the European arm of global private equity firm H.I.G. Capital, announces the acquisition by an affiliate of a control stake in Santa Lucia Pharma Apps (“SLPA”), one of the leading Italian providers of advanced services to hospitals.
SLPA offers integrated turn-key solutions to hospitals for the traceability and management of unit dose drugs and medical devices. SLPA solutions, which include proprietary software, patented robotic technologies and specialist support services, enable drugs and medical devices management from digital prescription to automated personalized unit dose treatment, up to software controlled administration to patients. Complete traceability of medications and medical devices allows significant reduction in errors in therapy management and in related waste, resulting in material savings for hospitals in terms of reduced drug spending and clinical risk.
Based in Piacenza (60km from Milan, Italy), SLPA currently manages and delivers medicines to over 10,000 beds in 25 Italian hospitals, including some major university hospitals and highly respected and innovative centers. Some healthcare facilities that availed themselves of SLPA's services have received international awards, such as the “Joint Commission International”, for the achievement of significant economic and clinical benefits in terms of therapy adequacy, patient safety and optimal use of resources.
Sergio Giglio, Chairman of SLPA, commented: “We are delighted to announce the investment by H.I.G., which represents a turning point for our company. On the basis of our strong track record in Italy, we have decided to accelerate our expansion strategy in Europe, backed by an experienced global investor that will support our strategy and will help us to spread our state-of-the-art products and services internationally”.
Raffaele Legnani, Managing Director at H.I.G. in Italy, added “SLPA has achieved a leading position in Italy and has excellent growth prospects at international level. H.I.G. is pleased to team-up with SLPA and its management team and will provide them with the resources as well as the experience and network to support the internationalization process of the company”.
About SLPA
About H.I.G. Capital
H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with more than €20 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and Mexico City, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:
1. H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.
2. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.
3. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.
Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 200 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of €28 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.
* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.
Contact information
H.I.G. Capital
Raffaele Legnani, P +39 02 45 37 5200
Managing Director
rlegnani@higcapital.com
F +39 02 4537 5250
www.higcapital.com
