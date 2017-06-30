H.I.G. WhiteHorse Invests in Savio Group

30.6.2017 16:59 | Business Wire

H.I.G. WhiteHorse, a credit affiliate of global investment firm H.I.G. Capital, has completed, alongside Tikehau Capital, an investment of €85 million in Notes issued by Savio Group, controlled by Alpha Private Equity. Based in Pordenone, Italy, Savio Group is a global leader in production of machinery and quality control systems for the textile industry.

Guido Lorenzi, Director at H.I.G. WhiteHorse in Milan, said: “This transaction reaffirms H.I.G. WhiteHorse’s commitment to invest in Italy, supporting leading companies and its ability to originate proprietary transactions. We will support the next stage of development of the Company. We continue to see Italy as a highly attractive market.”

About Savio Group

Based in Pordenone, Italy, Savio Group is the world leader in the yarn finishing machine sector, operating worldwide in the design, manufacturing and marketing of automatic winders, quality control devices, rotor spinning frames and electronic boards, with factories in Italy, China, India, Belgium, Germany and Switzerland.

Established over one century ago, Savio evolved through the years through intense Research & Development, highest manufacturing flexibility and high quality standards. Its global footprint, flexibility and production excellence are Savio's principal strategic assets, continuously building on and consolidating its leadership through time.

About Alpha Private Equity

Alpha is a leading mid-market firm operating in the continental European market, with a unique and differentiated approach that has delivered consistent, top quartile performance across economic cycles. Thanks to its reputation and extensive network of relationships, Alpha is able to invest predominantly in primary deals in family-owned businesses. Alpha has a highly experienced team of 32 individuals across 6 offices.

About H.I.G. WhiteHorse

H.I.G. WhiteHorse is the credit affiliate of H.I.G. Capital focused on providing flexible debt financing solutions to middle market companies in Europe and the United States. Operating a broad investment mandate, H.I.G. WhiteHorse provides unitranche, senior and subordinated debt capital for refinancings, growth capital, acquisitions, buyouts, and balance sheet recapitalizations. Credit facilities typically range from €10 million to €75 million for companies with revenues of €40 million or more. For more information, please refer to the WhiteHorse website at: www.higeurope.com/whitehorse.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with more than €20 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Mexico City and Rio de Janeiro, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

1. H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

2. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

3. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 200 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of €28 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170630005387/en/

Contact information

H.I.G. WhiteHorse

Appu Mundassery

Managing Director

amundassery@higwhitehorse.com

or

Kenneth Borton

Managing Director

kborton@higwhitehorse.com

or

Guido Lorenzi

Director

glorenzi@higwhitehorse.com