HIMSS22 Europe -kongressi: Suomi Paviljonki kertoo suomalaisesta terveysosaamisesta inspiroivien tarinoiden kautta

Major Cyber Security Award to Professor of Practice, PhD (Military Sciences), Colonel ret. Martti Lehto 12.5.2022 06:45:00 EEST | Press release

The Cyber Security Nordic Award 2022, which will be awarded for the third time, has been presented to Martti Lehto at the Cyber Security Nordic event on 12 May 2022 at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre. The value of the prize is 10,000 euros. The award highlights the importance of cybersecurity expertise and training now more than ever before.