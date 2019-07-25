HiPay H1 2019: +33% Transaction Volume 1.8 billion euros

Paris, July 25, 2019: HiPay (ISIN code FR0012821916 - HIPAY), the French fintech company specialising in Omnichannel payment solutions, announces its results for the first half of 20191.

In millions of euros S1 2019 S1 2018 Var. % Consolidated income statements Transaction Volume 1 761 1 325 +33 % Revenue 16.8 13.0 +29 % In millions of euros June 30 2019



Dec. 31 2018

(Pro forma) Var. % Consolidated balance sheets Shareholders’ equity 39.9 42.4 -6 % Cash and cash equivalent 5.4 2.7 +102 %

Commenting on the first half results, Grégoire Bourdin, Chief Executive Officer of HiPay, said: "HiPay is once again demonstrating the relevance of its offer and the talent of its teams by posting 33% transaction volume growth in the first half of 2019. The objective of controlling operating costs has been achieved: compared to the first half of 2018, the EBIT increased by 37%. The commercial dynamic is still as strong as ever and the market's appetite for our offers continues unabated.

Business Strategy Success

+568 merchants, including 91 major accounts.

Many customers signed with complex technical needs, including the French Tennis Federation, for which HiPay managed the high traffic peaks during the sale of Rolland Garros 2019 tickets.

Strong partnerships established on proximity payment systems, including the French leader in proximity payment maintenance services, AVEM.

On-going sector diversification of HiPay's customers with the launch of restaurant players such as Pizza Hut, tourism such as Club Med and press such as Le Figaro.

Offer Enhancement

Complete coverage of all payment channels and usages thanks to the launch of a solution for interactive kiosk (unattended payment terminals).

Implementation of an easy solution to ensure merchants compliancy with the PSD2 regulation thanks to HiPay's expertise in the transactional data management.

Signing of an innovative partnership with VISA for the implementation of VISA Token Services: a tokenization solution that enhances payment security.

New success for the technical partner management program with the integration of HiPay into the Orchestra platform (the leading software platform for the French travel market).

Continued Activity Growth

Significant increase in transaction volumes managed with approximately 1.8 billion this half-year (+33% vs. H1 2018 and +16% vs. S2 2018) thanks to a continued strong commercial momentum.

Sales increased by +29% to €16.8 million from €13.0 million in the first half of 2018, reflecting both the growth in sales volume and HiPay's ability to correctly value its product. The commission rate remained around 0.95%.

Improving Operational Efficiency

Gross margin up 28% vs. the first semester 2018 to €8.8 million.

Thanks to a controlled recruitment policy, human resources costs appear to have increased by 7%, well below the margin growth.

Operating and net income of the group, up sharply to - €2.3 million from - €3.7 million at June 30, 2018 and - €2.7 million from - €4.2 million at June 30, 2018, an improvement of 36% and 37% respectively, demonstrating HiPay's ability to combine growth and control of its operating costs.

With available cash of €5.4 million at 30 June 2019, HiPay can look forward to pursuing its commercial and technological strategy with confidence.

Next financial communication: February 20, 2020 – Announcement of 2019 revenue

About HiPay

HiPay is a global payment service provider. By harnessing the power of payment data, we participate in our merchants’ growth by giving them a 360-degree view of their activities.

More information on hipay.com and you can also follow us on Twitter and linkedin

The HiPay Group is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0012821916 - HIPAY mnemonic).

