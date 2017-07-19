HISTALIM Will Develop Its Own Precision Medicine Tool Named HISTOPROFILE Through a Collaborative R&D Program of 29 Million Euros, Endorsed by BPIfrance

19.7.2017 18:49 | Business Wire

Describe with high fidelity the tumor immune profile will be soon a major stake for an appropriate care of the patients affected by cancer. This is the promise offered by the precision medicine tool HISTOPROFILE developed by HISTALIM. To accelerate its development, HISTALIM will rely on a collaborative research & development project of 29 Million Euros, in partnership with OSE Immunotherapeutics and CESTI. This project will be funded by the Programme d’investissement d’avenir coordinated by BPIfrance.

Recent progress in immuno oncology, emergence of clinical trials combining multiple therapies, as well as multiplication of companion diagnostic tests based on immunohistochemistry converge toward the same direction: the need for the next generation histopathology to define the tumor immune profile with one single slide.

Thanks to multiplex immunohistochemistry, multispectral microscopy and image analysis, HISTALIM develop HISTOPROFILE: a complete tool of precision medicine for clinical trials in immuno oncology and which could become a new generation tool for diagnostic in histopathology.

Through this research and development project, the HISTOPROFILE tool will be used to monitor patients enrolled in several clinical phases sponsored by OSE Immunotherapeutics. The company will develop thanks to this program an innovative immune checkpoint inhibitor targeting SIRP-alpha. OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of innovative immunotherapies to restore immune disorders in the fields of immuno-oncology, autoimmune diseases and transplantation. The company has a portfolio of advanced immunotherapy products in clinical phases 2 and 3, of promising products in preclinical phase and of potential drug candidates in R&D

The project also includes the European Center for Transplantation and Immunotherapy Sciences (CESTI), a University Hospital Institute (IHU Nantes) recognized for its reputed expertise in immunotherapy and its pertinent platform of experimental and translational research for clinical trials and innovative therapeutics development.

HISTOPROFILE will complete the service offer developed by HISTALIM for the tissue sample analysis from clinical trials lead by its customers. The success in the immuno-oncology segment mainly boost the growth of the company. In 2017 HISTALIM’s revenues are expected to progress by 20%.

