Historic Acquisition of The Iconic Grosvenor House Hotel by Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp

One of the world’s most iconic assets, The Grosvenor House Hotel in London, was acquired by U.S. real estate firm Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp on 6th July 2017 in what constitutes the most significant single asset hotel deal in U.K. history. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp has one of the largest portfolios of iconic assets in the U.S. and this acquisition reflects a continued aggressive focus from Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp to deploy, over the next 24 months, an additional 2 billion euro of equity in acquiring global iconic assets.

Other iconic assets owned by Ashkenazy include Union Station (Washington, D.C.), Faneuil Hall Marketplace (Boston), 625 Madison Avenue (New York), Bayside Marketplace (Miami) and Barneys New York (New York & Los Angeles). Recently, Ashkenazy acquired a stake in the famed Plaza Hotel in New York City.

About The Grosvenor House Hotel: The Grosvenor House Hotel, featuring a tradition of luxury, was built in the 1920s and opened in 1929 on the site of Grosvenor House located on Park Lane, Mayfair. Fully refurbished with a world-class architectural design, The Grosvenor House Hotel brings 350 years of London history and tradition to life in one of the most prestigious luxury markets globally.

About Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp: Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp is a private real estate investment firm with a portfolio valued in excess of $10 billion focusing on retail, hospitality, office and residential. http://www.aacrealty.com/

