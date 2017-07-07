Historic Acquisition of The Iconic Grosvenor House Hotel by Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp
7.7.2017 23:15 | Business Wire
One of the world’s most iconic assets, The Grosvenor House Hotel in London, was acquired by U.S. real estate firm Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp on 6th July 2017 in what constitutes the most significant single asset hotel deal in U.K. history. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp has one of the largest portfolios of iconic assets in the U.S. and this acquisition reflects a continued aggressive focus from Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp to deploy, over the next 24 months, an additional 2 billion euro of equity in acquiring global iconic assets.
Other iconic assets owned by Ashkenazy include Union Station (Washington, D.C.), Faneuil Hall Marketplace (Boston), 625 Madison Avenue (New York), Bayside Marketplace (Miami) and Barneys New York (New York & Los Angeles). Recently, Ashkenazy acquired a stake in the famed Plaza Hotel in New York City.
About The Grosvenor House Hotel: The Grosvenor House Hotel, featuring a tradition of luxury, was built in the 1920s and opened in 1929 on the site of Grosvenor House located on Park Lane, Mayfair. Fully refurbished with a world-class architectural design, The Grosvenor House Hotel brings 350 years of London history and tradition to life in one of the most prestigious luxury markets globally.
About Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp: Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp is a private real estate investment firm with a portfolio valued in excess of $10 billion focusing on retail, hospitality, office and residential. http://www.aacrealty.com/
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170707005626/en/
Contact information
Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp
Melanie Sessa, 212-213-4444
info@aacrealty.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Dole Food Company, Inc. Announces Receipt of Requisite Consents and Expiration of the Consent Solicitation Relating to Its 7.25% Senior Secured Notes Due 20257.7.2017 20:00 | Tiedote
Dole Food Company, Inc. (“Dole”) announced today that it has received the requisite consents (the “Requisite Consents”) with respect to its previously announced solicitation of consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) regarding certain amendments (the “Amendments”) to the Indenture, dated as of April 6, 2017, among Dole, guarantors party thereto and Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee (the “Trustee”), governing its 7.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) (the “Indenture”), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement, dated June 26, 2017 (the “Consent Solicitation Statement”). The Consent Solicitation expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 6, 2017 (the “Expiration Time”). The Consent Fee (as defined in the Consent Solicitation Statement) will be payable to holders of Notes who validly delivered
Libertex Launched Contract Trading in Bitcoin and Litecoin7.7.2017 09:00 | Tiedote
Contracts for difference for Bitcoin and Litecoin became available in Libertex trading platform to the European traders starting from July 6th, 2017. Now one can stake on either buying or selling of the cryptocurrencies. Libertex Business Development Manager Andew Nikolaev said: “Nowadays the interest in cryptocurrencies is very high, and the number of people intending to invest money into cryptocurrencies grows in geometric progression. Launch of the contracts for these instruments in Libertex will satisfy the demand from European traders.” On the back of the Bitcoin legalization in Japan, the cost of the mentioned cryptocurrencies increased significantly reaching the record value of USD 2,800. At the same time both the amount of people staking on their surge and the amount of people staking on the crash increased. Contracts for difference for Bitcoin and Litecoin
Exclusive Group Acquires US VAD – Fine Tec6.7.2017 23:33 | Tiedote
Exclusive Group, the value-added services and technologies (VAST) group, today advanced its global distribution partner offering with the acquisition of leading Silicon Valley-headquartered cybersecurity VAD, Fine Tec. The move places Exclusive Group at the heart of the world’s largest cybersecurity market; complementing its existing global presence throughout the EMEA and APAC regions. Global systems integrators, service providers and vendors, as well as large North American reseller partners, will be the chief beneficiaries as Exclusive Group extends its unique, highly successful ‘Disruptive Distribution’ blueprint with an established local player that already shares similar DNA and value-adding culture. “This will be a major step forward for our global proposition as we harness US-based skills, resources and relationships to support the execution of worldwide deals with large system
VR and AR Examined from All Angles at IBC20176.7.2017 20:38 | Tiedote
Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR) will come under real-world scrutiny at IBC2017, with opportunities throughout the show to learn more about these new technologies - from their current place in the market to the opportunities they offer, as well as examining technological challenges and user experiences. Rikard Steiber, President Viveport and SVP Virtual Reality at HTC Vive, will give a conference keynote presentation on 16 September looking at the road ahead for VR. The session will look at the emerging swathe of consumer devices and services, such as the Viveport VR app store, as well as showcasing successful VR experiences across platforms, from entertainment to sports content. While revenue forecasts for VR and AR over the next three years run into the billions, many companies are still hesitant to invest. The panel discussion “Leaving t
Eagle Genomics announces Advisory Board formation6.7.2017 19:29 | Tiedote
Smart data management company, Eagle Genomics, is pleased to announce the formation of an Advisory Board comprised of some of the world’s thought leaders in data and life sciences. Members of the board are all exceptional individuals representing enterprise, academia, investment and education. The purpose of the Advisory Board is to further the Company’s mission to enable insight through data driven discovery, with members offering specialised scientific expertise to the executive management team. Founding members of the Advisory Board include Nessa Carey, Douglas Kell CBE, Researcher and Systems Biologist at the University of Manchester, Cliff Meltzer, CEO at Excellcare, David Cleevely CBE, Chairman at Raspberry Pi Foundation and Paul Flicek, Head of Genes, Genomes and Variation Resources at European Bioinformatics Institute. “Each advisor brings a wealth
Sagemcom Brings on Field First European LTE Cat1 Smart Meter for DSO Enexis in Netherlands6.7.2017 16:46 | Tiedote
This massive rollout follows successful joined achievements in between Enexis Netbeheer and Sagemcom including final system Integration, Field Test period monitoring and LTE cat1 Radio performance completeness proven by 3rd Party accredited Laboratory. One and a half year after the award, Sagemcom is delivering to Enexis Netbeheer XS210 single phase Meter and T210 three phase meter for massive rollout. Through the use of Wireless Mbus communication, Sagemcom ESMR5 smart electricity meters are fully interoperable with all ESMR5 compliant smart gas meters. This new combination of electricity and gas meters will offer real time information on energy consumption in order to reduce energy usage and significantly decrease energy costs for customers. According to Haico Hangx, Program Manager Smart Meter Development at Enexis Netbeheer: ”We are eager to speed up th
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme