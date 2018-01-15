How many will buy an electric car in the Nordic countries by 2020?

Invitation to press conference on the Nordic BEV barometer 2018

The Norwegian EV Association will present findings from a new, annual population survey conducted in all Nordic countries.

The survey is a joint project with Nordic Energy Research and analysis company Opinion. It gives an insight into the projected battery electric vehicle (BEV) growth within the next two years in Norway and the other Nordic countries.

The results offer a unique comparative basis for the Nordic countries, and will be presented for the first time during Nordic EV Summit 2018, which takes place at Radisson Blu Oslo Plaza, February 1st and 2nd.

The EV barometer will give answers to:

-Who and how many want to buy a battery electric vehicle (BEV) during the next two years, in Norway and the other Nordic countries.

-Forecasted numbers of registrations in 2018 and 2019, in all Nordic countries.

-Drivers and common obstacles influencing consumers in the Nordic BEV market.

-Whether we are on track to comply with the Norwegian Parliament´s 2025 goal of only zero emissions vehicles (ZEV) to be sold. (A 100 percent market share for BEV equals a population of 400,000 in 2020 and 1.2 million in 2025).

-Similarities and differences in developmental trends in the Nordic EV markets.

The survey has been conducted using a representative selection in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland.

The findings will be presented by Christina Bu (Secretary General) from the Norwegian EV Association and Opinion´s John Lauring Pedersen (CEO).

After the press conference we will facilitate interviews with Christina Bu from the Norwegian EV Association.

Registered press will receive background figures via email after the press conference.

Our press officer will assist in securing interviews with international speakers contributing to the Nordic EV Summit program on February 1st and 2nd.

Please note that such inquiries need to be received in advance.

Contact information:

Ulrikke Linge

Senior Adviser, Communications and PR

Phone: (+47) 99393411

Email: ulrikke@elbil.no

Location: Radisson Blu Plaza hotel, Sonja Henies plass 3, 0185 Oslo

Time: February 1, 13:00-13:30

Host: Norwegian EV Association