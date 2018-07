HSL:n uudet bussitarrat muistuttavat hyvistä tavoista

Major disruptions to I, P, L and A trains from 18 July -4 August - some trains will not run between Helsinki and Pasila during the daytime 11.7.2018 13:57 | Tiedote

The second phase of the Helsinki rail yard improvement project will affect HSL’s commuter train services 18 July-4 August. The works will affect I, P, L and A trains. Some trains will not run between Helsinki and Pasila during the daytime. In addition, A and L trains will not stop at Ilmala. There will be changes to departure tracks at Pasila station and passengers are advised to check their platform at the station. Night services, other commuter trains and long-distance trains will run as usual.