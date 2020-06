Huhtikuussa lainasopimuksia neuvoteltiin uudelleen vilkkaasti

A large amount of loan agreements renegotiated in April 1.6.2020 13:00:00 EEST | Press release

In April 2020, households and non-financial corporations renegotiated more loans than ever before [1]. The record volume of renegotiated loans [2] reflects the interest-only periods [3] offered by many banks to households and non-financial corporations due to the current exceptional situation. In April 2020, renegotiated household loans [4] totalled EUR 6.2 bn, representing 4.6% of the household loan stock as at the end of April. Renegotiated housing loans [4] totalled EUR 5.5 bn, which is 5.5% of the housing loan stock [5]. Renegotiations of student loans, holiday cottage loans and consumer loans were also record high in April. Households’ drawdowns of housing loans [6] in April 2020 amounted to EUR 1.4 bn, a decline of 10,8% on the corresponding period a year earlier. The stock of housing loans at end-April totalled EUR 100.9 bn and the annual growth rate of the stock was 2.8%. Renegotiated loans to non-financial corporations (excl. housing corporations) in April 2020 totalled EUR 2.