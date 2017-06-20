HYCM Launches Updated Affiliate Program

20.6.2017 11:36 | Business Wire

HYCM, a multi-regulated global leader in online capital markets trading, has launched an enhanced version of its affiliate program, HY Affiliates, as part of its strategic plans to develop its partnership program and improve its affiliates’ overall experience as they navigate the site.

Along with the launch of the upgraded affiliate program, HYCM has unveiled a completely revamped website where potential partners can navigate through each commission plan with ease and set up their registration in minutes.

Furthermore, HYCM will be offering new and improved CPA rates for referred clients to further incentivise affiliates who sign up to the program, delivering one of the most potentially lucrative affiliate programs in the industry.

Stavros Lambouris, CEO International for HYCM commented, “As a multi-regulated broker with 40 years’ experience in the industry, HYCM partners benefit from working with a trusted broker with a solid industry reputation and an unparalleled range of compensation packages. The enhancements we have introduced are designed to offer our affiliates an even better experience, as well as the opportunity to benefit from higher CPA rates”.

All HYCM partners benefit from a broad range of commission programs backed by a fully supported team at HYCM. The company offers multi-level marketing rebate tiers, customisable marketing and advertising tools and local office and events support, all geared up to help its partners grow their business and maximise their earning potential.

Affiliates also have a host of advantages at their fingertips and are able to access data relating to their referrals, get creative materials, keep track on earnings and performance, and manage all payments in a simple and unified manner.

The partnership program is ideal for those looking to broaden their online business and enhance their earning opportunities from tapping into the forex industry.

With HYCM’s affiliate program, prospective partners will gain access to one of the most comprehensive schemes in the industry, specifically designed to suit their needs and requirements while maximising their earning-potential.

The updated version is mobile, tablet and desktop responsive and is accessible at www.hyaffiliates.com

HYCM

HYCM is a leading provider of online FX and CFD trading services to retail and institutional investors. With a 40 year operational history and a strong focus on client satisfaction and technological advancement, HYCM has become the online broker of choice for investors across the globe, providing access to a range of asset classes including currencies, commodities, metals, shares and indices.

HYCM offers clients a complete trading solution together with all the trading tools and analysis needed to make informed trading decisions. Backed by its state-of-the-art trading platforms, including the industry leading MetaTrader 4 and mobile app enabling clients to trade while on the go, HYCM has secured a strong industry reputation for delivering a trading experience that is second to none.

HYCM is part of the Henyep Capital Markets Group, an international conglomerate with businesses in financial services, property, education and charity and is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the UK (FCA reference number 186171 and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC licence number 259/14).

The company is represented globally with offices in United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Cyprus and Dubai.

