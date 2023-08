Hyppää Algoritmien ohjaamaan robottibussiin Kalasatamassa

Laura Dahlberg: Abiotic Variables feat. Alien Babies, HAM gallery, 5 August – 17 September 2023 13.7.2023 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

Laura Dahlberg’s Alien Babies is an installation set in a dim space where robots cast from silicone move with air pressure. The work has motors that blow air in cycles. The trajectories of the installation’s soft robots are based on living organisms’ motor functions. The exhibition’s mechanical creatures react to environmental stimuli by adjusting and transforming. Organisms require movement to survive, and the artist suggests that the same may be true for these tiny mechanical creatures.