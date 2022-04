Hyvinvoinnin ja terveyden lautakunnan päätöksiä 12.4.2022

Scientists on the Trail of Domestic Animals at Glims Farmstead Museum 12.4.2022 06:32:00 EEST | Press release

On 14 April 2022, Glims Farmstead Museum will open an activity-oriented exhibition titled Scientists on the Trail of Domestic Animals, where you can peek into a DNA scientist’s lab. The exhibition shares the latest fascinating research results on the genome of the Finnhorse. The exhibition and the closely related programme also familiarise visitors with other animals of the Finnish countryside and discuss the change in the coexistence of people and domestic animals.