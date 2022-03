Hyvinvoinnin ja terveyden lautakunnassa 15.3.2022

Young Espoo resident, would you like your voice to be heard when the future of your city is in question? Apply to the Future Mentors programme! 11.3.2022 09:59:06 EET | Press release

Espoo is participating in the Future Mentors programme, where young people from various European cities get to engage in dialogue with the decision-makers of their cities. It is a case of reverse mentoring: a small group of young people from each city communicates to decision-makers their own and their generation’s hopes, dreams and fears related to the future of their city.