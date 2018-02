Hyvinvointi- ja terveysalan kasvuhaluisimmat yritykset valittiin

The most growth-hungry health and welfare companies were selected 8.2.2018 12:30 | Tiedote

The free-of charge company growth program Future Wellbeing and Health Growth Track has selected 25 companies with the biggest growth potential. One of the companies selected for the Growth Track was BrainCare Oy, a company developing a new solution for epilepsy monitoring. The Growth Track will be arranged as a part of Kasvu Open, Finland's biggest sparring program for growth companies.