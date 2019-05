I love me muotinäytös puhkeaa kukkaan

HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Conference at Messukeskus 11–13 June 2019: The Finland Pavilion programme has been announced 22.5.2019 17:34:06 EEST | Tiedote

The HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Conference is the foremost event in digital health care in Europe and will be held in Finland for the first time from the 11th to the 13th of June 2019. Finnish health care companies will have a strong presence at the conference's largest country-specific stand, the Finland Pavilion, and its programme point. The stage programme will be an impressive cross-section of Finland's innovative health care expertise, which is among the best in the world.