IAEA:lla ei ole yhteyttä joihinkin Ukrainan ydinmateriaalivarastoihin

New information on the radon situation in social welfare housing units 3.3.2022 12:40:00 EET | Press release

Concentrations of radioactive radon gas higher than the reference value* have been found in the indoor air of housing and healthcare units of elderly, disabled and mental health rehabilitees. The matter was investigated in a joint campaign of the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority, Valvira, regional authorities and municipal health protection authorities.