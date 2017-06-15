IBC Addresses Technological Opportunities and Threats with the Launch Of C-Tech Forum

15.6.2017 19:25 | Business Wire

IBC announces today the launch of the C-Tech Forum, a series of exclusive invitation-only micro events for C-level executives within media and broadcasting, held over two days. Designed to reflect the changing nature of the media and entertainment industry and converging markets, the events will facilitate peer-to-peer discussions around key industry disruption. The topics to be covered at this inaugural C-Tech Forum are Cyber Security and the advent of 5G.

With the rapid progression of OTT services and digital broadcasting, the risk of cyber threats and hacking is accelerating. Following recent high-profile breaches, content creators and broadcasters are coming to terms with how exposed they are and how much is at stake. The Cyber Security Forum will bring together CTOs, CIOs, CIOSs and CDOs to have a candid conversation on what the cyberwar means for content owners and distributors, how to anticipate the next cyber threat and how to manage a breach.

Confirmed speakers include Latha Maripuri, Global CISO and Deputy CTO, News Corp (USA); Elaine Bucknor, Group Director – Strategy, Security and Governance, Sky (UK); Paul Lynch, Director Technology Management Office, ITV (UK); and Andreas Schneider, CISO, SRG SSR (Switzerland).

The C-Tech Forum on 5G: Finding Opportunity in Disruption looks at the myriad of possibilities offered by 5G, from superfast mobile networks and 10 Gigabit data download and streaming rates, to VR and AR holographic bi-directional download and upload. However, there is still much to assess and decide in terms of standards, alliances, competing technologies, infrastructure roll outs, regulation and many more issues. With a strategic agenda, thought-provoking speakers and unique insights, this programme examines the facts about the development and technology behind 5G, and asks what needs to be done to make 5G a success in the broadcasting industry.

Michael Crimp, CEO, IBC, said, “As new technologies continue to drive the industry forward, it’s important that we appreciate both the benefits and risks associated with them. The C-Tech sessions will deepen our understanding about these highly topical issues, which in turn enables us to be better prepared against the serious threat posed by cyber-crime, and better informed to grasp the opportunities presented by 5G.”

As well as practical and actionable guidance, both events offer C-level executives an open environment for candid discussion, with open floor debates and networking sessions.

The C-Tech Forum takes place at IBC on 15-16 September at the RAI, Amsterdam.

## ENDS ##

About IBC

IBC is the world’s leading media, entertainment and technology show. It attracts 55,000+ attendees from more than 170 countries and combines a highly respected and peer-reviewed conference with an exhibition that showcases more than 1,700 leading suppliers of state of the art electronic media and entertainment technology.

IBC2017 Dates

Conference: 14 – 18 September 2017

Exhibition: 15 – 19 September 2017

For more information about IBC2017 visit: https://show.ibc.org/

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170615005970/en/

Contact information

IBC

Louise Wells, Bubble Communications

E: louisew@bubbleagency.com

T: +44-7718-985-252