IBC Announces Speaker Line Up for Audiences and Advertising Conference Stream
28.7.2017 14:06 | Business Wire
IBC announces today the programme for the Audiences and Advertising Conference Stream, which will be held on Saturday 16th September. With broadcasters and media companies operating in an increasingly fragmented multi-platform TV market, the stream will explore where and how audiences are moving and the latest innovations in viewing and advertising technologies.
This exciting stream at IBC features high-profile speakers including:
Jeff Binder, CEO - Layer3 TV and Tom Pickett, CEO – Ellation who will be talking about the disruption of the US broadcasting industry.
Orpheus Warr, CTO – C4 and Adrian Drury, Director of Technology Strategy & Insight – Liberty Global who will be sharing their views on the most exciting new technologies and devices transforming the TV market.
Christopher Mead, Senior Director of Partnerships EMEA – Twitch who will be joining a panel to discuss the new online video ecosystem – who’s watching, what makes it one of the fastest growing parts of the TV market, and what can broadcasters learn from the new video players.
Ashwin Navin, CEO – Samba TV who will be talking about latest and most exciting developments in TV advertising - addressable, cross platform, data driven, dynamic and real-time.
Vaughn McKenzie-Landell, founder – Jaak and a panel of innovative new businesses will be speaking about the merits and uses of block chain across the broadcasting and entertainment industries.
Jon Watts, Executive Producer and Managing Partner at MTM said; “The Audiences and Advertising stream this year is the best yet. We’ve got a diverse range of speakers from some of the world’s largest media businesses, leading technology providers and most exciting start-ups – and will be exploring some of the most exciting and important developments in the broadcasting world. We’ve got demos of next-generation TV features and advertising, visions of the future, showcases and debates.”
## ENDS ##
About IBC
IBC is the world’s leading media, entertainment and technology show. It attracts 55,000+ attendees from more than 170 countries and combines a highly respected and peer-reviewed conference with an exhibition that showcases more than 1,700 leading suppliers of state of the art electronic media and entertainment technology.
IBC2017 Dates
Conference: 14 – 18 September 2017
Exhibition: 15 – 19 September 2017
For more information about IBC2017 visit: https://show.ibc.org/
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170728005264/en/
Contact information
IBC
Louise Wells, Bubble Communications
E: louisew@bubbleagency.com
T: +44 7718 985 252
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
European Commission Grants Marketing Authorization for Gilead’s Vosevi® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir/Voxilaprevir) for the Treatment of All Genotypes of Chronic Hepatitis C28.7.2017 12:46 | Tiedote
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) today announced that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Vosevi® (sofosbuvir 400mg/velpatasvir 100mg/voxilaprevir 100mg), as a once-daily single tablet regimen for the treatment of adults with genotype 1-6 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection. Vosevi was authorized as a 12-week treatment regimen for patients with any genotype of chronic HCV infection, without cirrhosis or with compensated cirrhosis, who have previously failed therapy with a direct-acting antiviral (DAA)-containing regimen. A 12-week regimen was also authorized for use in DAA-naïve patients with compensated cirrhosis infected with any HCV genotype, with an option to shorten therapy to 8 weeks for those infected with genotype 3. For DAA-naïve patients without cirrhosis, the recommended treatment duration is 8 weeks. “DAA-based therapies have
Shiseido Supports "teamLab: A Forest Where Gods Live Art Exhibition presented by Shiseido"28.7.2017 12:03 | Tiedote
Shiseido Company, Limited (hereinafter “Shiseido”)(TOKYO:4911) supports “teamLab: A Forest Where Gods Live Art Exhibition presented by Shiseido”, hosted by Mifuneyama Rakuen and teamLab Inc. (hereinafter “teamLab”). The exhibition was first held by teamLab in 2015 based on the concept “Nature Becomes Art”; this year marks the third edition, with Shiseido supporting the event for the first time. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170728005181/en/ WASO Tea House (Photo: Business Wire) The venue, Mifuneyama Rakuen (Takeo, Saga Prefecture, Japan) is a 500,000 square meters park, home to flowers and trees of all seasons, such as cherry blossoms and azaleas. It is towered over by Mt. Mifune, which resembles a Chinese ship and is said to be the place where the legendary Empress Jingu
Alteryx Announces Radio 4 Presenter and Comedian Timandra Harkness Will Keynote Inspire Europe 201728.7.2017 10:01 | Tiedote
Alteryx, Inc., a leader in self-service analytics, today announced that presenter, writer and comedian Timandra Harkness will be the keynote speaker at Inspire Europe 2017, the company’s second annual European user conference, this September. Timandra is best known for work with BBC Radio 4, presenting FutureProofing and acting as the resident reporter on The Human Zoo. She has appeared widely on television presenting Data, Data Everywhere, Personality Politics and The Singularity. Timandra has also toured the UK performing stand-up comedy inspired by math and science as well publishing her own book – Big Data: Does Size Matter. “Through her shows and writing, Timandra brings a unique and clever approach to telling entertaining stories with and about data,” said Seth Greenberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Alteryx, Inc. “We’re very excited to find s
Takeda Reports 1st Quarter FY2017 Results28.7.2017 09:00 | Tiedote
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TOKYO:4502): Underlying Revenue growth of 6.6% led by Takeda's Growth Drivers Underlying Revenue grew +6.6% with growth across all regions (U.S. +13.5%, Japan +1.6%, Europe & Canada +4.6%, Emerging Markets +6.0%). Takeda's Growth Drivers (GI, Oncology, CNS and Emerging Markets) maintained their strong momentum to deliver growth of +14.7%. GI (Gastroenterology) +23.2%, led by continued success of ENTYVIO® and TAKECAB® Oncology +12.2%, driven by NINLARO®, ADCETRIS®, ICLUSIG® and ALUNBRIGTM CNS +29.8%, spearheaded by TRINTELLIX® in the U.S. Emerging Markets +6.0%, with double-digit growth in the key markets of Russia and Brazil
Half Year 2017 Results: Solid Performance on Execution of SES’s Differentiated Strategy28.7.2017 09:00 | Tiedote
SES S.A. (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) announced financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2017. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727006621/en/ Half Year 2017 Results: Solid Performance on Execution of SES’s Differentiated Strategy (Photo: Business Wire) Delivering return to growth in revenue and profitability Revenue EUR 1,048.7 million, up 9.6% over prior period (down 1.5% like-for-like1) EBITDA margin 65.5% and operating profit margin 29.2%2 (H1 20161: 66.4% and 31.3% respectively) Net profit attributable to SES shareholders of EUR 275.5 million, up 21.2% over prior period Net debt to EBITDA ratio3 3.24 times (H1 2016: 2.03 times), in line with SES’s financial framewor
XILAM Successfully Completes €15m Bond Issue on Euro PP Market27.7.2017 20:42 | Tiedote
Regulatory News: Xilam (Paris:XIL) today announced the completion of its Euro PP bond issue. The €15 million private placement, repayable at maturity, was subscribed by the NOVI 2 fund managed by Idinvest Partners on behalf of institutional investors and by a European insurer. The bonds have a 6-year maturity, and will be issued in two tranches: The first tranche will be at a variable rate of 6-month EURIBOR* + 400 bp The second tranche will be at a fixed rate of 3.5%. Favourable terms were obtained for the issue with successive drawdown options (limited to 18 months), which will allow the company to optimise the cost of its debt according to its needs. Xilam was advised on the transaction by Euroland Corporate. “We are delighted to have successfully completed this financing transacti
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme