IBC2017 Tackles the Big Business of Fan Engagement in Sport
11.7.2017 16:38 | Business Wire
IBC’s Platform Futures conference strand on Sunday 17 September will examine the expanding business opportunities surrounding traditional and alternative sports coverage and rights management, with a focus on the crucial topic of fan engagement. Leading figures from major broadcasters, innovative sports organisations and sports marketing companies will examine how to create, distribute and monetise sports content that enhances fan experiences, particularly for live sport, while providing new revenue streams. The conference strand will also highlight the exciting opportunities for broadcasters in the burgeoning eSports sector, which is forecast to generate more than £1bn in global revenue by 2020*.
As sports broadcasters come to terms with the multi-platform consumption of content by both hard-core fans and casual viewers alike, Peter Hutton, CEO, Eurosport will open Sunday’s conference stream with a keynote presentation giving insights into Eurosport's epic transformation of its company culture and business model to meet market demands for highly desirable content and ubiquity of access.
The conference stream also looks at the phenomenon of ‘alternative sports formats’, which provide exciting, different and lucrative alternatives to traditional competitions. From Twenty20 Cricket to Rugby 7s, these competitions have captured the hearts of fans and the cash of sponsors. The session features Chatri Sityodtong, CEO and Founder of the ONE Championship, one of the largest promoters of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). Mr Sityodtong will discuss his vision to build a major sports property for Asia set around the region’s ancient culture and traditions, while embracing 21st century content distribution via social media and smart devices as well as traditional broadcasting methods. Also speaking in this session is Hussain Naqi, Senior Vice President for International Development for Jacksonville Jaguars – the pioneering American football team that committed to be London’s unofficial NFL team in 2013. The Jaguars participate in the highly popular NFL International Series, which stages regular season NFL games at international stadia including Wembley Stadium (UK), Twickenham (UK) and Estadio Azteca (Mexico), building a dedicated following for the NFL outside the USA.
"It is my honor to lend my own personal experience and inspiration to the global audience at IBC2017. This is a great opportunity to tell the world the story of Asia's largest sports media property. ONE Championship is paving the way for the true beauty of martial arts to flourish in Asia, led by its inspiring and humble homegrown martial arts heroes. Martial arts have united an entire region with tales of bravery and showcases of heart and skill and I am thrilled to receive this opportunity," said Chatri Sityodtong, CEO and Founder of the ONE Championship.
Sports leagues, teams and platforms want to create compelling opportunities for fans to engage as often as possible. Ben Cronin, Global Lead of Network Client Solutions, Publicis Media Sport & Entertainment, will lead a panel of experts to discuss how engagement has supplanted reach as the ultimate measure of brand and campaign value, and will examine how content creators and owners can craft, promote and monetise opportunities for fan interaction.
The unprecedented growth of eSports, and the exponential opportunities for broadcasters, will also be a hot topic at IBC2017. eSports generally sees multiple professional players take each other on at real-time strategy, first-person shooter (FPS) or multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games, and FIFA football e-sports leagues are growing with the backing of European football leagues and clubs. Tournaments such as the League of Legends World Championship, the Evolution Championship Series and the Intel Extreme Masters are now broadcast live to millions, with lucrative prizes on offer for competitors and major brands taking sponsorship deals.
To demonstrate the impact and excitement surrounding eSports, IBC will host two of the leading eSport champions competing remotely on the big screen, from 12.45pm on Sunday 17 September.
More details about the sports strand of the conference can be found at https://show.ibc.org/platform-futures-sports
## ENDS ##
Notes to Editors:
*Source: Global eSports Market Report 2017, Newzoo https://newzoo.com/insights/markets/esports/
About IBC
IBC is the world’s leading media, entertainment and technology show. It attracts 55,000+ attendees from more than 170 countries and combines a highly respected and peer-reviewed conference with an exhibition that showcases more than 1,700 leading suppliers of state of the art electronic media and entertainment technology.
IBC2017 Dates
Conference: 14 – 18 September 2017
Exhibition: 15 – 19 September 2017
For more information about IBC2017 visit: show.ibc.org/
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711005951/en/
Contact information
For IBC
Louise Wells, Bubble Communications
E: louisew@bubbleagency.com
T: +44 7718 985 252
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Bee’ah and Masdar Launch Joint Venture to Develop the First Waste-to-Energy Plant in the United Arab Emirates11.7.2017 17:43 | Tiedote
Bee’ah, the country’s leading environmental management company, and Masdar, Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy company, have formally established the joint venture Emirates Waste to Energy Company (EWEC) to develop waste-to-energy plants across the region. In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, around environmental challenges and ways of maintaining a pollution free environment, the first project will be the Sharjah Multi-Fuel Waste-to-Energy Facility. The plant will be the first in the region and will treat, within its first phase, more than 300,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste (MSW) each year and have a power capacity of around 30 megawatts (MW). Bee’ah set the ambitious target for Sharjah to achieve zero waste when the company was created back in 2007. At present, the emirat
Active-Semi® Enables SUMEC Intelligent Garden Tools with Highly Optimized Integrated Power Application Controller®11.7.2017 17:22 | Tiedote
SUMEC (www.sumectools.com) announced today the launch of a high power garden tool series using a powerful brushless DC (BLDC) motor. The design uses Dallas, TX-based Active-Semi® (active-semi.com) Power Application Controller® (PAC®) for the BLDC motor control. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711006014/en/ GForce Garden Tools driven by Active-Semi Inc brushless DC motor controller (Photo: Business Wire) The PAC® Family of devices is optimized for BLDC motors and enables Back-EMF and Field Oriented Control (FOC) algorithms that can be implemented with or without Hall sensors. The PAC® devices contain a mix of digital control and integrated analog components that provides an optimal motor control solution. Only the power MOSFETs or IGBT’s are external. This enables f
Magic Software Enterprises’ IoT Integration Solution Powered by GigaSpaces InsightEdge11.7.2017 16:30 | Tiedote
GigaSpaces, a provider of in-memory computing (IMC) technologies, is powering the IoT integration solutions for Magic Software Enterprises, a global provider of integration software and a broad range of software and IT services. Magic is utilizing GigaSpaces’ InsightEdge platform to turn data from sensors into real-time actionable insights as part of its integration solution, Magic xpi. With 20.8B connected things expected to be in use worldwide by 2020, IoT offers huge potential for many industries including manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, security and more. Collecting, aggregating and analyzing this massive amount of data is imperative for enterprises looking to act on real-time insights. InsightEdge, a fast data in-memory computing platform that converges analytical and transactional workloads in a unified open-source based software stack, streams and transform
QNB Group: Financial Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 201711.7.2017 16:14 | Tiedote
QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, announced its results for the six months ended 30 June 2017, which is the highest in the history of QNB Group. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711005906/en/ QNB Head office (Photo: Business Wire) For the first six months of 2017, Net Profit reached QAR6.7 billion (USD1.8 billion), up by 7% compared to last year, demonstrating QNB Group’s success in resilience and maintaining strong growth while controlling costs. Total assets reached QAR768 billion (USD211 billion), up by 11% from June 2016, the highest ever achieved by the Group. This was driven by a growth rate of 11% in loans and advances to reach QAR552 billion (USD152 billion). QNB Group was successful in attrac
Entrust Datacard Drives Trusted Business Outcomes and Secures the Internet of Things Through ioTrust™ Security Solution11.7.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure transaction technology solutions, today announced the introduction of the Entrust Datacard ioTrust security solution. The solution delivers a secure and trusted digital infrastructure that safeguards data between devices, sensors, and backend platforms connected within an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. By applying digital identities managed through definable policy — the ioTrust security solution allows companies to do business in new ways and create the trusted products and experiences that these environments demand. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711005432/en/ Today, digital businesses are striving to create new business models that turn stand-alone products into highly interactive and connected services, but are faced
Arcserve Acquires Zetta, Enterprise-Cloud Disaster Recovery Provider11.7.2017 14:00 | Tiedote
Arcserve, LLC, whose breakthrough data protection and availability solutions deliver enterprise power with small team simplicity, today announced the acquisition of Zetta, a leader in cloud-first disaster recovery (DR) solutions and data centre IP. Zetta’s offerings provide organisations with direct-to-cloud disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and backup as a service (BaaS) to quickly and reliably protect, access and recover virtual and physical data without the need for extra hardware. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This transaction further increases Arcserve’s market share on the heels of the company’s recent email archiving technology acquisition. “The acquisition of Zetta advances our cloud solution with technology, data centres and expertise that places Arcserve at the forefront of the backup and recovery industry,” said Mike Crest, CEO of Arcserve. Jef
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme