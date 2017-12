IBM ja Jyväskylän yliopisto perustavat yhteisen läpimurtoteknologioiden innovaatiohubin

IBM julkisti vuoden 2017 kolmannen vuosineljänneksen tulokset 17.10.2017 23:36 | Tiedote

ARMONK, N.Y. - 17 Oct 2017: HighlightsDiluted EPS from continuing operations: GAAP of $2.92; Operating (non-GAAP) of $3.30Revenue of $19.2 billion Strategic imperatives revenue of $34.9 billion over the trailing 12 months, up 10 percent; represents 45 percent of IBM revenue Third-quarter revenue up 11 percent (up 10 percent adjusting for currency) Cloud revenue of $15.8 billion over the trailing 12 months, up 25 percent year to year (up 26 percent adjusting for currency) As-a-service annual exit run rate of $9.4 billion in the quarter, up 25 percent year to year (up 24 percent adjusting for currency) Maintains full-year EPS and free cash flow expectations IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced third-quarter earnings results."In the third quarter we achieved double-digit growth in our strategic imperatives, extended our enterprise cloud leadership, and expanded our cognitive solutions business," said Ginni Rometty, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer. "There was enthusiastic