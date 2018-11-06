IFCO donates environmentally friendly RPCs worldwide
IFCO SYSTEMS supports food banks worldwide by provisioning free RPCs and co-financing refrigerated vans.
Since the beginning of its initiative for the support of food banks in 2009, IFCO SYSTEMS, the leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions, has donated more than 280,000 RPCs (Reusable Plastic Containers) to food banks. In addition, the company supports food banks with voluntary work and by co-financing refrigerated vans.
"A better supply chain serves us all. This is why we support food banks around the globe with our RPCs to optimize their supply chain processes – enabling them to better fulfill their mission every day, and yet reduce waste," said Wolfgang Orgeldinger, CEO of IFCO SYSTEMS.
"IFCO is pleased to support the food banks in their endeavors to help those in need. Since we started our initiative in 2009, IFCO has not only provided thousands of RPCs, but also made monetary donations, co-financed dozens of refrigerated transporters and allocated hundreds of volunteering hours to help reduce hunger worldwide."
In 2018 IFCO supported activities in different countries all around the globe:
IFCO Germany provided RPCs to 46 food banks in 2018, bringing their cumulative support to 152 food banks by the end of 2018. The free provision of about 16,000 RPCs during the year contributes to process optimization at these food banks and significantly reduces waste. Disposal costs for one-way packaging are also saved. Thanks to the contractual cooperation with Tafel Deutschland e.V., four more food banks could be supported with the financing of refrigerated vehicles – bringing the overall figure of sponsored vans in Germany to 62 since the start of the initiative back in 2009.
Please find the complete press release here.
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
HBI Helga Bailey GmbH
Corinna Voss
ifco@hbi.de
Tietoja julkaisijasta
https://www.ifco.com
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta IFCO Systems
Study: IFCO RPCs extend shelf life of fresh produce by up to 4 days6.11.2018 16:17 | Tiedote
Pullach, Germany - 6. November 2018: IFCO, the leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, announced today the results of a study on the impact of IFCO reusable plastic containers (RPCs) on the shelf life of fresh produce.IFCO RPCs extend the freshness and visual appeal of fresh fruits and vegetables for up to four days compared to single-use packaging.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme