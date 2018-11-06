IFCO donates environmentally friendly RPCs worldwide

IFCO SYSTEMS supports food banks worldwide by provisioning free RPCs and co-financing refrigerated vans.

Since the beginning of its initiative for the support of food banks in 2009, IFCO SYSTEMS, the leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions, has donated more than 280,000 RPCs (Reusable Plastic Containers) to food banks. In addition, the company supports food banks with voluntary work and by co-financing refrigerated vans.

"A better supply chain serves us all. This is why we support food banks around the globe with our RPCs to optimize their supply chain processes – enabling them to better fulfill their mission every day, and yet reduce waste," said Wolfgang Orgeldinger, CEO of IFCO SYSTEMS.

"IFCO is pleased to support the food banks in their endeavors to help those in need. Since we started our initiative in 2009, IFCO has not only provided thousands of RPCs, but also made monetary donations, co-financed dozens of refrigerated transporters and allocated hundreds of volunteering hours to help reduce hunger worldwide."

In 2018 IFCO supported activities in different countries all around the globe:

IFCO Germany provided RPCs to 46 food banks in 2018, bringing their cumulative support to 152 food banks by the end of 2018. The free provision of about 16,000 RPCs during the year contributes to process optimization at these food banks and significantly reduces waste. Disposal costs for one-way packaging are also saved. Thanks to the contractual cooperation with Tafel Deutschland e.V., four more food banks could be supported with the financing of refrigerated vehicles – bringing the overall figure of sponsored vans in Germany to 62 since the start of the initiative back in 2009.

