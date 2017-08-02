IFF Increases Quarterly Dividend 8% to $0.69 per share
2.8.2017 23:15 | Business Wire
Regulatory News:
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share of the Company’s common stock, an increase of $0.05, or 8%, from the current quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share. The quarterly dividend will be payable on October 6, 2017 to shareholders of record as of September 25, 2017.
“I am pleased with IFF’s continued commitment to balance reinvestment opportunities in the business with return of capital to shareholders,” said IFF Chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig. “The increased dividend is well aligned with our disciplined approach to capital allocation – returning 50% to 60% of adjusted net income – as we strategically invest to drive long-term sustainable growth while returning value to our shareholders. This increase underscores our confidence in our continued financial strength and the long-term outlook of our business."
Meet IFF
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) is a leading innovator of sensorial experiences that move the world. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking “what if?”. That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers taste, smell, or feel in fine fragrances and beauty, detergents and household goods, as well as beloved foods and beverages. Our 7,400 team members globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, research and development, creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products. Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170802006353/en/
Contact information
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Michael DeVeau, 212-708-7164
VP, Corporate Strategy, Investor Relations & Communications
Michael.DeVeau@iff.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
General Cable Reports Second Quarter 2017 Results2.8.2017 23:20 | Tiedote
General Cable Corporation (NYSE: BGC) reported today results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017. For the quarter, reported loss per share and reported operating loss were $1.42 and $23 million, respectively. The Company generated adjusted earnings per share and adjusted operating income of $0.11 and $32 million, respectively, for the quarter. See page 2 of this press release for the reconciliation of reported to adjusted results and related disclosures. Michael T. McDonnell, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased with our continued strong execution. During the second quarter, we drove our strategic initiatives toward completion in North America and generated continued performance improvement in Latin America. As a result, we were within our guidance range for adjusted operating income as the positive impact of these items partially offset unfavorable indus
Tigo Internationally Recognized As Only MLPE Vendor With Certified Rapid Shutdown Solution For PV Module Manufacturers2.8.2017 19:45 | Tiedote
Tigo®, pioneer of the smart modular Flex MLPE platform, today announced that its portfolio of Rapid Shutdown System (RSS) partners integrated with Tigo's TS4 platform has grown to 14 international module manufacturers and are now listed with Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL). Tigo's certified listing covers tier 1 partners - including ET Solar, Hansol Technics, Itek Energy, JA Solar, Lerri Solar, Neo Solar Power, PureSolar, Seraphim Solar, Silfab Solar, Solartec, Sunpreme, Suntech, Talesun, and Trina Solar. Tigo's TS4-L (Long Strings), TS4-O (Optimization), and TS4-S (Safety) with UHD-Core technology bring the integrated solution to PV modules to control the voltage within the solar array and de-energize the solar array in the event of an emergency. Tigo is the only MLPE vendor in the market that provides PV installers, EPC's, and
PubMatic Releases New Primer on Understanding Auction Dynamics2.8.2017 17:00 | Tiedote
PubMatic, the automation solutions company for an open digital media industry, today announced that it is releasing a new white paper titled, “Understanding Auction Dynamics: A Primer.” The primer focuses on clarifying the main forces and dynamics that affect the price paid when impressions are sold in a programmatic auction. The programmatic advertising industry is abuzz with transparency discussions and there is a need for education around how auctions work. Auction dynamics play an increasingly important role in the online advertising ecosystem as header bidding continues to grow, benefiting both media sellers and buyers in the process. “Header bidding has supported major revenue growth and yield for publishers. Publishers want to move away from the old waterfall and allow DSPs to compete simultaneously for inventory,” said Andrew Baron, VP of Machine Learning & Marke
It Pays to Take a Closer Look: Mytyres.co.uk Offers Tips on Buying a Second-Hand Car2.8.2017 16:13 | Tiedote
When you really want to change cars but don’t have much of a budget, you need to go second-hand. The choice is huge – countless websites and Internet platforms offer second-hand vehicles of every make, model and colour, and at attractively low prices. Mytyres.co.uk has put together a few tips to ensure that your dream car doesn’t turn out to be a nightmare. You can check the most important points simply by taking a walk around the vehicle. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170802005775/en/ It pays to take a closer look: Mytyres.co.uk offers tips on buying a second-hand car (Photo: Business Wire) Paint You don’t have to be an expert to spot variations in colour or matte areas in the paintwork. These often point to makeshift repair jobs covering hidden damages. I
Crimson Hexagon Unveils First Image Analysis Beyond Logo Identification for Deepest Consumer Insight through Social Data2.8.2017 16:04 | Tiedote
Crimson Hexagon, a leading provider of consumer insights from social data to inform strategic enterprise decision-making, today released its proprietary image analysis capabilities, developed in-house, to help brands and agencies unlock insights within photo data. By applying Crimson Hexagon’s analytics engine to images to recognize scenes, objects, actions, faces and logos, brands learn who, how and where consumers engage with their products. Far beyond what they can achieve with simple logo identification, brands can analyze images to tailor marketing campaigns, drive product enhancements, identify influencers and more. Social media users share more than 3 billion images each day. When brands rely solely on textual analysis, they miss out on the full context of consumer social conversations, especially since 85 percent of images on social media lack any text r
SEGGER: IP-over-USB technology enables easy web browser access for USB devices2.8.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
SEGGER introduces its new IP-over-USB technology. It lets the web browser easily access a USB device from any host: Windows, Linux or Mac. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170802005086/en/ Configuring USB devices with a web browser Communicating with the built-in web server of the USB device, it can visualize status information in real-time, as well as configure the device. With this new IP-over-USB technology, no driver needs to be installed, it is pure plug-and-play. Simply connect the device, and enter ‘http://usb.local’ as the URL in the browser. With this, the flexibility of the web interface can be used for configuration and setup processes as well as data retrieval. User manuals, tutorials etc. can simply be provided from the device itself via
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme