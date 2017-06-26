IFF Launches Tastepoint by IFF to Serve Dynamic Mid-Tier Customers, Accelerate Growth in North America
26.6.2017 19:00 | Business Wire
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, today launched Tastepoint by IFF – a new company designed to service the dynamic middle-market customer in North America. Tastepoint by IFF represents the merger of David Michael & Co. and Ottens Flavors, two esteemed companies with long histories in the industry and reputations for outstanding service and products.
“We created Tastepoint by IFF specifically to leverage both companies’ extensive expertise in the market,” said Matthias Haeni, Group President, Flavors for IFF, “while offering the R&D, technologies, and consumer insights that IFF can provide. This new and innovative go-to-market approach targets the unique needs and expectations of these customers – the speed, agility, and resourcefulness that David Michael and Ottens Flavors have long-provided – powered with technologies for differentiation.”
IFF CEO Andreas Fibig commented, “The creation of Tastepoint by IFF marks the achievement of another milestone in our Vision 2020 strategy– to win where we compete as we grow market share in North America. Tastepoint’s employees are truly passionate and committed to serving their customers in this exciting space, where I expect them to continue to provide industry-leading service to our customers.”
Tastepoint’s brand platform is based on “the perfect blend of heart and science” with a focus on servicing customers with the “can-do” approach of a smaller company, and backed by expertise traditionally reserved for companies with more global reach. The new brand was officially unveiled today at the Institute of Food Technology trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Meet IFF
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF) is a leading innovator of sensorial experiences that move the world. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking “what if?”. That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers taste, smell, or feel in fine fragrances and beauty, detergents and household goods, as well as beloved foods and beverages. Our 7,400 team members globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, research and development, creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products. Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Say hello to Tastepoint by IFF
Tastepoint by IFF is the newest name in taste. We exist to be the spark that advances our customers, working side-by-side to create products that ignite the palate, and the imagination. As a product development partner with a fresh take on taste, we unite skill and soul, chemistry and creativity, freshness and familiarity. With more than a century of know-how and the resources of global powerhouse IFF at the ready, our innovation artists bring you the perfect blend of heart and science. We’re small enough to care, and big enough to make it happen – with speed and agility, together, we can tackle any challenge no matter the size. Learn more at www.tastepoint.com, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170626005796/en/
Contact information
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Michael DeVeau, 212-708-7164
VP, Global Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Michael.DeVeau@iff.com
