Ikonisen ravintola Palacen uusi ilme on luovan yhteistyön hedelmä

Hans Välimäki will restore restaurant Palace to its former glory 27.9.2017

Finland’s most successful and internationally renowned chef of all time, Hans Välimäki, will start operating restaurant Palace, reopening in November. Välimäki, who’s returning to fine dining after a four-year-sabbatical, has chosen Eero Vottonen, who’s at the top of the Finnish chefs’ own ranking list, as his partner in the kitchen. The pair aims to return Palace to its rightful place, the top of modern Finnish gastronomy.